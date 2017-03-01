HUSD Student of the Week: Wyatt

Wyatt Naud is a 12-year-old sixth-grader at Humboldt Elementary who wanted to give children with cancer new hope and the treatment they need.

Wyatt recently heard of a way to help children in Mexico with cancer that need chemotherapy.

Wyatt learned that for every plastic bottle cap that is donated it provides one minute of chemotherapy to a sick child. He decided that he could make a difference by making containers to collect bottle caps. So that is just what he did!

Please consider collecting plastic bottle caps and bringing them to the Humboldt Elementary School Office so these kids can have a second chance.