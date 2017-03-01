Ask the Contractor: More sightings of efflorescence in Quad Cities

With all of the wet weather we have had, I have noticed that “white chalky” substance on many of the area’s masonry walls and on homes throughout neighborhoods.

I wrote about the phenomenon a couple of months ago, but since there have been a number of recent sightings, I’ve been asked to share again the details about efflorescence. This is a crystalline deposit that typically appears on masonry surfaces, however its occurrence is not restricted to masonry, and can appear on the surfaces of other exterior claddings, such as concrete and stucco.

Efflorescence is a common and unsightly problem throughout many areas of the country, including Yavapai County and usually manifests itself on walls as heavy white splotches.

Efflorescence is caused when moisture (which we have had a lot of) dissolves the salts contained within masonry, concrete or stucco. Each of these materials contains water when they are created and the escaping moisture serves as a vehicle or carrying agent for the salt. As the water moves toward the surface, the liquid carries the dissolved salts with it and at the surface the water evaporates into the air, however, the salts cannot vaporize under normal conditions and thus are deposited on the surface as small crystals. Even when a decorative coating such as an acrylic finish or paint is applied over masonry, concrete or stucco there is a possibility that the salts will migrate through the coating and adversely affect the aesthetics of the wall.

In talking with Jerry Sanders, owner of Sanders Plastering, efflorescence is usually a seasonal problem. Cool days and nights seem to bring out salts, which were not visible on the surface during warm periods. The intensity of efflorescence usually increases throughout the winter season and starts to decrease only in the spring. By summer the salt deposits have generally entirely lessened through rain wash off or wind.

In many cases, the amount of efflorescence decreases from year to year, so a home or wall that is affected in the first winter after construction may be much less marked in the second season and so on.

The cause behind “cold weather” efflorescence can be linked to seasonal variations in the rate of evaporation of moisture. Under summer conditions, the rate of evaporation may be very high, so that moisture evaporates within the cladding rather than on the surface and in colder weather, evaporation may be quite slow, allowing moisture to move to the outer surface of the masonry or stucco before it evaporates, leaving the salt deposits on the surface.

Since various factors may contribute to the development of efflorescence, no one precautionary measure can be expected to be a cure-all. In order for efflorescence to form, however, soluble salts must be present. Some control of this “root source” may therefore be possible through the selection of materials that are low in salt content such as a low-alkaline Portland cement will greatly reduce the capacity to contribute to efflorescence. It is desirable to integrate building design elements that minimize the wetting of walls and prevent contamination of “clean” parts by those containing salts of efflorescence.

You can usually remove efflorescence by dry brushing the surface and then flushing the surface with plenty of clean water to remove the dislodged salts.

Time is often the best cure for efflorescence. On a slab, such as a basement or garage floor, or on patio blocks, for example, wear and foot traffic will eventually remove the discoloration. New building bloom on a brick or stucco wall will usually not reappear if washed away by rain or brushed off by the homeowner.

However, if you’re itching to take some sort of action, though, there are a few options:

Simple washing can sometimes remove efflorescence. Scrub with a stiff brush and mild detergent or plain water. Efflorescence is most soluble when it first appears, so sooner is better than later if you want to try this approach. Just wetting efflorescence can make the film seem to go away (it actually becomes transparent), but you’ll need to apply some elbow grease to do a thorough job. Always be sure to rinse thoroughly. If you leave dissolved salts on the surface, they’ll return as new efflorescence.

Power washing also can be effective in removing surface deposits. Keep the pressure as low as you can to do the job. A spray that’s too intense may actually open pores in concrete or brick and encourage further efflorescence.

A general rule for cleaning efflorescence is to try the above gentle methods first before moving on to harsher techniques .

Sandy Griffis is executive director of the Yavapai County Contractors Association. Email your questions to her at ycca@cableone.net or call 928-778-0040.