Obituary: Richard L. Daugherty “Coach”

Richard L. Daugherty “Coach”, 82, whose life ended peacefully on February 23, 2017 was born in Ada, Oklahoma on March 20, 1934 to Nan (Guest) and Ray Daugherty.

Richard graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1952 and then attended A.S.U. on a basketball scholarship, and later was a member of the U.S. Army Basketball Team. While at A.S.U. he held the free throw record for all of the U.S. college players and earned many other awards.

He had a successful career teaching Architectural Drawing, U.S. History, and Drivers Education while still finding time to be a great football, baseball and track coach. Richard taught at Calexico, California and finished his career at Carlsbad, California.

Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lorraine; and his cherished older brother Joe, and younger brother Jerry. His children include: Stacey Shorsher (Jeff), Robin Walker (Tim), Kay Rideout (Bruce), Kim Slad (Barry), son Jeff; and ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A visitation will take place from 10-12 noon on Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez Street, in Prescott followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. at the American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Dr. in Prescott.

The arrangements were entrusted to the Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel in Prescott.

Information provided by survivors.