Prayer answered: Project Linus receives huge donation

After more than 300 blankets went out following the latest meeting of the Yavapai County chapter of Project Linus, Chapter Director Julie Blassl said she got an email from Jamie Tiefenthaler, the office administrator for the Yavapai Family Advocacy Center. The cupboard was almost bare and they needed blankets, Blassl said, stating she moved the Yavapai Family Advocacy Center to the list for March and that any blankets that came in would go to them.

“I hang up the phone and I say ‘Lord, you know I need blankets. I don’t know where they’re coming from, but you do.’ And then I get a call,” she said. “Julie, we have blankets, do you need them right away?’ I go, ‘Yes I do.”

The call came from Annamaria Nagy, wife of Walter Nagy, president of the StoneRidge Home Owners Association. Nagy said his aunt, Dorothy Stern, had been sewing her entire life after being taught at an early age by his great-grandmother. Having earned a degree in home economics and a master’s degree in textiles before teaching home economics at a boarding school before retiring with her husband in Safety Harbor, Florida, he said. For 29 years, she made stuffed animals of her own design and creation which she distributed through about half a dozen boutiques across the country, Nagy said.

Stern died in December and in early January, Nagy said he went to Florida to take inventory of Stern’s array of fabrics, remnants, blankets and stuffed animals.

“At that time, she had 1,246 stuffed animals in finished inventory, some of which were packaged up to be shipped to the different boutiques. My uncle Marvin called the boutiques and told them whatever they have, just donate the proceeds to charity,” he said, noting that after searching the Internet, Annamaria found Project Linus, a nationwide nonprofit organization where the members make blankets for terminally ill children or children in crisis. “We reached out to the local head there, but her situation was such that she couldn’t really take and store all of this stuff.”

The two of them returned to Arizona, trying to figure out what to do with all of those stuffed animals and blankets, Nagy said, commenting that upon returning, they found out their friend and neighbor, Blassl, is the director for the Yavapai County Chapter. They called her and showed her 20 examples of Stern’s stuffed animals, embroidered blankets and placemats, he said.

With Blassl interested, Nagy and another friend flew back to Florida, rented a U-Haul, took a full day loading it and spent four days driving back to Arizona.

Last Thursday, Nagy gave Blassl 26 finished blankets and arranged to have the stuffed animals, other blankets, fabrics and other items picked up.

“My purpose wasn’t so much about what we did, but it was to help Julie with Project Linus and the local StoneRidge group and somehow to honor my aunt who did all of this for 29 years,” Nagy said. “It’s kind of off the charts.”

Blassl said it’s like Christmas to her, recounting a dream she had after being told of all the stuffed animals and blankets where a dump truck pulled into her driveway. Walt pulled the lever and stuffed animals cascaded into the garage, she said.

That dream wasn’t far off from the reality, Blassl said.

“It breaks my heart that we have such a need in our community, but it’s such a blessing to make a difference in a child’s life,” she said. “This is a huge blessing.”