Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of March 1

Marguerite McManus presents at quilt guild

The Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Marguerite McManus at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

McManus is a teacher, writer, quilter, blogger, videographer, publisher, quilt designer and loves quilting by machine. She will give a one-hour demonstration on the process of her quilt-as-you-go technique for crazy and modern quilts. Quilts from each of her four books and hand samples will be passed around the room.

Marguerite will conduct a workshop on Crazy Shortcake as well on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7-8.

For more information, call 928-925-3845.

Wrestling returns to PV

The Rocky Mountain Nationals Wrestling Terminator World Championships start at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $35 for a Coach Floor Pass and free for children 5 and under.

For more information, visit http://www.rmnevents.com/page/show/1069967-terminator-world-championships-

Basketball at the Event Center

The Northern Arizona Suns take on the Raptors 905 at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 and the Los Angeles D-Fenders at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Standard Tickets are $28 for sideline center, $19 for sideline corner and $9 for endzones.

College and military tickets are $21 for sideline center, $19 for sideline corner and $9 for endzones.

PV Historical Society meets

The Prescott Valley Historical Society is meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in the Prescott Valley Civic Center, Room 331 on the third floor.

The speaker is Nigel Reynolds who will talk about the Prescott Circle Trail, which was completed in June 2015 and is used by hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians.

Readers Theatre in Library

Reader’s Theatre presents a comedic battle of the sexes with “Men are Dogs” from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room.

The play is by Joe Simonelli and directed by Parker Anderson.

Harp music at the library

Sean Gaskell will be performing music of the ancient 21 stringed West African Kora from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 in the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium.

Gaskell has studied under the instruction of other Kora masters and has been featured at numerous festivals in the United States, Gambia and Senegal.

The concert is free and no registration is required.

Photography Group meets

The Prescott Photography Group is holding its monthly meeting from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room.

This month’s speaker is George Konizer, speaking on “Rectangles and Spirals: Secrets in Plain Sight,” focusing on the discovery, relationship, use in art, architecture and nature of the golden rectangle and golden spiral.

For more information, call 928-759-6169.

Teens create during Tech Week

Teenagers can explore, learn and create in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s Open Maker Lab during Teen Tech Week from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 in the Digital Media Lab.

Here, tees can learn about different types of maker materials and create new projects.

For more information, call Shelbie Marks at 928-759-3038.

Town looking for artists

The Town of Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission is seeking applicants for its 2017 Art at the Center program, a free opportunity for artists to showcase their durable outdoor sculptures on the Civic Center grounds.

Applications are open through Thursday, March 30 and are available online at www.pvaz.net or by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-759-3090.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There are two meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

A Town Council Meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the Town Hall Council Chambers.

A Planning and Zoning Meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the Town Hall Council Chambers.