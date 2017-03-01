Prescott Valley well exceeded arsenic standard in 2016

Manley Well tested for arsenic at a higher level than the federal standard last year, according to a news release from the Town of Prescott Valley. Additional sampling and reporting related to arsenic was not completed after a follow-up sample showed levels within the standard, the release stated. The error was discovered by CH2M, the town’s water system operator, during the preparation of an annual water quality report.

One of about 20 active wells in Prescott Valley, Manley Well was not in use when the initial sample tested for arsenic levels at 16 parts per billion in February 2016, said Prescott Valley Utilities Director Neil Wadsworth in the release. A follow-up sample one week later provided a result of six parts per billion, but the average of the two samples was 11 parts per billion (ppb), still above the 10 ppb federal standard.

“High arsenic levels are not considered an immediate risk to water uses, according to federal guidelines,” Wadsworth said in the release. “Arsenic is a naturally occurring mineral that is prevalent in much of Arizona’s groundwater. Prior to 2006, the Federal standard for arsenic was 50 ppb. Based on updated medical and scientific testing for chronic (long term) exposure to arsenic, the Environmental Protection agency lowered the standard to 10 ppb to protect individuals who may be drinking from water sources with the elevated levels for their entire lifetimes.”

Manley Well was placed into service in April 2016, was shut off in October and has not been in use since which is its normal operating pattern, Wadsworth said.

The wells are flushed before sampling and operation to clear sediment and obtain an accurate representation of water quality, said CH2M Project Manager Chris Maines in the release. Some wells need more purging time than others and Manley Well was not given that extended time prior to the February 2016, sample, he said adding that the well was adequately flushed prior to taking the second sample which yielded the six ppb result.

It is likely the actual concentration was much lower based on the 6 ppb sample before the well went into operation in April and the 4.7 ppb sample in February 2017, Wadsworth said in the release, later commenting at the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 that it is possible the 16 ppb result was because of the rushed sampling.

“Most of the time, our numbers are below 10 ppb and typically, they run in the four to eight range. We do have a couple wells that, once in a while, have a little bit higher numbers. This is one of them. We have another one that is doing something similar right now that we’ve had to shut off that we are going to have to look at doing something different with that well,” he said, stating that it’s a common issue in the West and Southwest. “We do have arsenic. Prescott has arsenic. In fact, Prescott has an arsenic treatment facility in Chino Valley where they get their water from because their water right out of the ground, the numbers are higher than 10, so they have to do something. We are fortunate in that we don’t incur that expense.”

Federal regulation stipulates that wells tested above the 10 ppb standard must be retested and averaged with the first sample. This was completed but because the average was higher than 10 ppb, Prescott Valley should have performed quarterly sampling and provided a public notice at the time, the release stated. This was not done at the time and there will be quarterly sampling for the duration of 2017 and a return to a three year sampling cycle after this year, Wadsworth said. Further, the Town of Prescott Valley will conduct testing to determine how long to flush the well before use to avoid a similar problem in the future, he said in the release.

The bigger picture is that it happened and wasn’t reacted to correctly, said Vice Mayor Richard Anderson, mentioning that his concern is learning something from and being able to deal with it better the next time it happens.

“I think had we acted the way we were expected to act, we wouldn’t be having this conversation today. I think that’s what really catches us off guard here,” he said. “Here we are a year later and I’m hearing it for the first time and the people out here are hearing it for the first time. That’s what will bother more people than anything else.”