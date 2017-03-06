Air gun vandal causes criminal damage

PRESCOTT VALLEY — A shooter with an air gun shattered windows over the weekend, causing over $5,000 damage, said PVPD Sgt. Jason Kaufman.

The incidents happened between Friday, March 3 and Monday, March 6, and resulted in 10 calls to police.

Vehicle, home, and business windows were shot out at various locations around town, Kaufman said.

Police believe a “vehicle of interest” is a beige Chevrolet Suburban, which a witness saw leave the area of Lakeshore Drive Monday morning, after a victim’s window was shattered.

Anyone who may know about the vandalism is encouraged to call PV Police at 928-772-9267 or make an anonymous tip to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.