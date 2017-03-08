Child of the week: Christopher

Christopher loves the gleaming black bicycle he got for Christmas, especially since sunny weather returned to Prescott Valley. Riding it gives the 10-year-old a healthy break from fighting evil on Battleborn, his favorite Xbox One game. “Nothing can stop me,” Christopher said, adding, “Sometimes rain and snow can stop bike riding.” But sometimes Christopher would enjoy one-on-one time with a Big Brother who might help expand his interests and explore new places.

If interested call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org.