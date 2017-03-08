Column: One man’s rant - Shoe is on the other foot

Just a little more than eight years ago, Barack Obama became the 44th president of our country. Correct me if I’m wrong, but even though we had major misgivings about his experience and politics, I don’t remember seeing thousands of conservatives in the streets protesting his election, blocking traffic and in some limited cases, looting and destroying local businesses. We accepted the fact that elections have consequences, as President Obama was frequently fond of reminding us.

I was dumbfounded by the women’s march the same week of President Trump’s inauguration. Other than demonstrating a stunning ignorance of the American electoral process and a stunning inability as adults to control their disappointment in the election, I’m not sure what the march accomplished. Oh, it did needlessly remind us how vulgar Hollywood types can be. That’s why I can’t quote Ashley Judd or Madonna in this column. Even if I wanted to. Maybe the whole thing was a plot cooked up by hotel associations across the country to boost room occupancy. At least that could explain why the march happened.

Let me be clear that I didn’t like either presidential candidate this past cycle. On the one hand we narrowly missed sending this country further down the rat hole with Hillary. On the other hand, we’ve ended up with a fellow who has no real political experience leading the country. But then, we had that eight years ago, too. At least our current president knows how the real world works outside the classroom and has some grasp of economics. I suspect he also knows that 50 states make up the Union, not 57, Mr. Obama.

I am equally amazed by the push back on President Trump’s executive order to suspend travel from seven proven terrorist states. Instantly, the streets are filled with people on the left protesting a policy they evidently don’t grasp. They parrot their opposition to a “Muslim ban,” when the executive order only temporarily prevents entry of citizens from seven countries. These seven countries represent only 12.2 percent of the world’s Muslim populations. Eighty-seven percent of the world’s Muslims reportedly have no problem with the executive order.

I would ask a simple question of the tearful Senator Chuck Schumer and all of the folks who object to protecting this country: Senator, if a group of people from these same seven terrorist states knocked on your home’s front door and you knew nothing about them, would you let them into your living room without documenting their backgrounds and where they came from? Case closed.

Just a few years ago, Democrats counseled that we all ought to unite behind the president for the good of the country. The word unity has evidently been excised from the Leftist dictionary now that the shoe is on the other foot. Street protests are now apparently an official part of the Democrat Party’s response to every presidential initiative. Two top Democratic strategists quit the presidential campaign during the primaries after they were caught on video admitting to paying and planting agitators at Trump campaign events. I’m wondering how many of today’s protesters are professionals in the streets — not for principle but for payment?

My advice to disgruntled Democrats is to educate yourselves about how American elections work, then put on your big boy and big girl pants and move on with your lives. Believe me, having President Obama in the White House for eight years was just as disconcerting for me and conservatives as having President Trump in office is to Democrats.

