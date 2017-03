This pie is an easy, delicious dessert to prepare quickly for unexpected company. It was a real hit at our house.

Creamy Lime Pie

1 Graham cracker crust

1 8-ounce cream cheese (soft)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup lime juice

1 teaspoon lime zest

1/4 teaspoon salt

Mix cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, lime juice, zest and salt until well blended and smooth. Pour into crust and chill for 2 hours before serving.