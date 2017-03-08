D-H voters to decide fate of Old Bank Building

Last year, the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council adopted a resolution approving the purchase of property located at 12925 E. Main St. in the amount of $120,000, a move that was promptly met with a referendum put together by Councilmember Jack Hamilton and former Councilmembers Nancy Wright and Dennis Repan to make the purchase go to a vote of the people.

That vote is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14.

Last October, Hamilton said he had several reasons for putting together the referendum, including that he believed the council should take care of town business before doing something for private organizations, noting that the town pays more than $50,000 per year to rent the town hall and sheriff’s station. There should be a new town hall before buying a building for the historical society, he said. Hamilton also cited last year’s survey of Dewey-Humboldt citizens which he said included a question of whether or not the town should use tax money to support the historical society and about 54 percent of the people said no.

“If we’re supposed to listen to the people that tell us what we’re supposed to do, the survey would indicate that most of the people didn’t want us to do this,” he said.

The petition was a false narrative, said Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society President David Nystrom last year, stating it left the impression that the town could either buy the building or support roads and other projects.

Last June, Nystrom gave a presentation before the town council for a grant in order to continue operating the museum where he said the town had a contingency fund in case of a cost overrun of more than $200,000 and a reserve fund of $744,000 as well as $2.1 million in an unassigned fund balance.

“Having that money with the size community the town is and not having any debt runs the question of if there is an issue here where we need to make tough decisions,” he said. “For the last two years, there’s been about a $200,000 surplus every year. To say there’s not enough money for roads or other things for the community, to me, doesn’t make much sense.”

Hamilton said he isn’t against the historical society as he believes they do good in the community, but the town comes first.

“We desperately need a new town hall. We don’t have enough room in there for the staff that we have and we need to take care of the town first before we start doing these other things.”