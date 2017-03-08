Library friends to stage bi-annual book sale

The Prescott Valley Public Library Friends of the Library usually have a book sale twice a year and sometimes three, said Friends of the Library Book Purchaser Diane Milinkovich. This year’s first book sale is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, in the Glassford Hill Room. It looks to be the first of three for the year as in addition to all the books on tap for this sale, there are already 50 more boxes for the next sale, Milinkovich said.

“We don’t have enough room to put them all out at once,” she said, also commenting that even though the Friends of the Library has plenty of books, they’re always accepting more. “We’ve never turned them down.”

The book sale is a good time to get some books at a good discount, Milinkovich said. Normally, in the bookstore, paperback books are $1 and hardbacks are $2. At the book sale, paperbacks are 50 cents and hardbacks are $1, she said.

The hope is to pull in at least $1,000 for this sale, Milinkovich said, mentioning that the last one garnered about $600.

“This one it’s going to be many more books than what we had at the last one,” she said.

Proceeds from the book sale go to library programs and more books for the library, Milinkovich said, noting that about 90 percent of what the library does, including teen and adult programs, is paid for by the Friends of the Library. Milinkovich also said she usually gets about $500 per month for new books, which she orders through Amazon.

Milinkovich said she loves meeting new people at the book sales. In fact, many times, she’ll meet someone who’s interested and willing to help volunteer at the next book sale, she said.

“That’s where I’ve gotten most of my volunteers to help with the book sales,” Milinkovich said.

This book sale could also be one of the times when people can grab a bag and fill it up for about $2 or $3 at the end of the day, Milinkovich said. However, it doesn’t happen at all of them anymore, she said, bringing up how people used to wait for the end of the day to come by stacking books off to the side.

For more information on the Spring Book Sale, call Milinkovich at 928-759-3096