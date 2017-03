Lorna Jean Buck, age 76, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on March 5, 2017 in Prescott, Arizona. Lorna was born on June 5, 1940 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Celebration of life, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel. Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with final arrangements.