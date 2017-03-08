Town considers more street lights for Lake Valley Road

In addition to the community development block grant regarding Long Look Drive, Deputy Town Manager Ryan Judy was also successful with a grant for the widening of Lake Valley Road, said Public Works Director Norm Davis at the Town Council work study session on Thursday, March 2.

The scope of the project includes 1,700 feet in front of Liberty Traditional School and does tie into some infrastructure that was put in as part of the development of the Prescott Valley Event Center, Davis said.

“It includes an underground storm drain and an additional lane plus paving improvements and also hardscape to include curb, gutter and sidewalk,” he said, mentioning that staff is also recommending the addition of streetlights within the corridor. “That was bid as an additive alternate, but it’s staff’s recommendation. We have the funding through development impact fees in order to recommend that we award the street lights as part of this particular project.”

Davis also pointed out the existing multi-use path on Lake Valley Road that was recently upgrade to concrete. There will be bike lanes on the east side of the road for the improvement plan, but bikes can also make use of the multi-use path and as such, the pedestrian route will be kept for non-vehicular traffic, he said.

In going out for bids, there was good competition from local contractors and the town is going with Asphalt Paving & Supply, a company that also did the improvements on Windsong Drive last year, Davis said.

There is also a loose end with the street lights, Davis said, noting that staff has been moving forward with the idea with Arizona Public Services, which hasn’t gotten the full cost or final design for contract yet. There is a placeholder in the project budget though and the hope is to get that full cost soon, he said.

Councilmember Michael Whiting said he believes the improvements to Lake Valley Road to be beneficial.

“I think it will enhance the area in there between the Civic Center and the Event Center,” he said.

Councilmember Lora Lee Nye inquired about whether or not work on the project can be done when school is out for the summer, which Davis said the contractor does have that option.

The matter will be brought back before the Prescott Valley Town Council at the meeting on Thursday, March 9 in order to award the contract to Asphalt Paving & Supply.