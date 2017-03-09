Letter: The epitome of class

Editor:

Recently at the Prescott Valley Event Center The AIA state basketball tournament got underway. There were also games at three other venues as well. (64 teams at the start of the tournament). One of the games in particular deserves special attention. The game between the Gregory School of Tucson and Bagdad High School brought out the best in high school sports and sportsmanship.

As the game was nearing completion it was obvious who would win. Teams traditionally clear the bench for players to get the privilege of playing in a tournament game.

The Gregory School played a substitute that was clearly physically challenged. (He had braces on both legs). It was obvious that his teammates wanted him to score a basket in the last minute of play. They passed him the ball and encouraged him to shoot. His shots were close but didn’t hit the mark. With time running out, he missed again. A Bagdad player got the rebound and passed the ball back to him.

He shot and scored. Credit should go to the player that passed him the ball, but even more credit to the Bagdad coach who subtly told his players to give that young man the ball for another shot if the opportunity arose.

My hat is off to the Bagdad coach and players who gave us all a lesson in class.

Bob Gruetzmacher

Prescott Valley