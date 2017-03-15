Big Bug News in Brief

Special events

March 18 is Breakfast at the Center along with the Community Yard Sale.

So come for breakfast and browse the yard/craft tables. Breakfast is 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Yard sale is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you want your home placed on the Community List, leave a message at the center 928-632-9769.

March 23 is Food Distribution at the Cordes Lakes Community Center with sign-up starting at 7 a.m. and doors close at 9 a.m.

Picnic with the Ponies on March 30th is presented by MOPS (Mothers of Pre-Schoolers). It starts at 10:30 a.m. and runs to noon with food, fun, pony rides and other activities. If you need more information call Joyce 480-244-6767.

Wildman Phil returns to Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, on April 1st. Fried chicken dinner from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $6 per person. If you want to see the show only, cost is $3 per person.

Now through April 29 enjoy the Arcosanti Resident’s Art display in the Arcosanti Cafe.

The Cordes Lakes Community Center is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 15. As in the past age groups will be called to hunt. Please remember that only one adult may accompany the younger children on the hunt. If a number is found inside the egg, it may be traded for a gift from the gift table. Breakfast will be snacks rather than a full breakfast to allow space for the participants in the egg hunt.

Mystery Theater is returning to Mayer Meals on Wheels. Roman Ruins will be presented May 6 at 5 p.m. and May 7th at 1 p.m. Cost is $12 with prizes to the first to solve this “who done it.”

TIME TO RETIRE YOUR FLAG? American Legion Post 122 has a flag barrel at the 50’s Diner at 19780 Hitching Post Way. The barrel is located on the north side of the conference building (right in front as you drive in). Place your flag in the barrel then be sure the lid is back on tight. It will be retired with dignity at the next retirement event.

Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

Montly event

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information.