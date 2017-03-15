Cooking with Diane: Bok Choy Noodle Soup

A nice lady I know told me about this delicious Bok Choy soup, and how healthy it is because Bok Choy is a cancer-fighting vegetable. I have never cooked with Bok Choy before but will be using it in other recipes now that I found out how good it is.

Bok Choy Noodle Soup

1 bunch Bok Choy (chopped)

3 stalks celery (chopped)

3 carrots (chopped)

1 medium onion (diced

6 medium fresh mushrooms (chopped)

1 tablespoon fresh ginger (minced)

1 package Ramen noodles and seasoning package

3 cups broth

2 cups water

1/2 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoon soy sauce

Sea salt and pepper to taste.

In a soup pot, put broth, water, and lemon juice, and soy sauce. Add carrots, onion, celery, and ginger. Cook until carrots and celery are soft. Add mushrooms, Bok Choy, noodles and seasonings, cook until noodles are soft.