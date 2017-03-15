Difficult land parcel to be developed for office facility

The parcel of land located at 3881 North Robert Road has proven to be a pretty tough piece of dirt to develop in the past, said Prescott Valley Community Development Director Richard Parker.

“We’ve seen it many times, people haven’t been able to make it work,” he said during the public hearing for a zoning map change regarding the land at the town council meeting on Thursday, March 9. “Coincidentally, this time they were able to make it work and they’ve elected to bring it forward.”

The plan now is for that land to become an office and storage facility.

Home Tech Investments, LLC requested a zoning map change for the parcel from Residential; Single-Family Limited (R1L-10) to Residential and Services (RS). It’s Lot 141 and is about 93,600-square feet and presently vacant, according to the Request for Council Action.

The property is also encumbered by a significant slope and is adjacent to the multi-modal path that goes from Mountain Valley Park, Parker said, stating that it’s a not very easily developed parcel of land.

“However, the property owner has elected to move forward and asked for zoning on this property in the hopes of developing a 1,200 square foot office facility with some attended storage,” he said, stating the Town of Prescott Valley put together a series of area plans in the hopes of being able to redevelop several areas in town. “One of these areas was Robert Road and this property is designated in the Robert Road specific plan as suitably developed with transitional uses. Because the properties to the north is zoned commercially, that transitional use is zoned RS.”

It’s a location that also acts as a buffer between commercial and homes to the south, Parker said, answering a question from Vice Mayor Richard Anderson, who spoke well of the project.

“It looks like a good projec t,” he said.

There were no comments from the public and the zoning map change was unanimously approved.