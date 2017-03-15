Getting ready for spring

The Yavapai County Contractors Association plans a spring conference for 3 p.m., Friday, March 17 at Las Fuentes Forum.

Come hear a lively presentation by Sandy Griffis, Executive Director of the Yavapai County Contractors Association. Sandy will bring in some experts to answer your questions. Chris Welborn, from Vicente Landscaping, will advise us on our spring planting. Greg Barstad, from Granite Basin Roofing will help us decide about repairs or replacing those storm damaged roofs. Chuck Merritt, from DeCarlo Co., will help us provide American jobs by hiring licensed contractors. To wrap it all up, will be Attorney Bob Kozak, to explain all the legal issues of liens, contracts and hold harmless agreements. Lots of good information for all homeowners, so be sure to bring a friend.

Information provided by Yavapai County Contractors Association.