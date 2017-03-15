Prescott Valley in Brief

Community garden plots available

There are plots now available at the Prescott Valley Community Garden. Cost is $60 per year for a 3-foot by 20-foot space with automatic drip system is included. Contact Bonnie at 772-3308 or Robin at 899-2652 for more information.

Gun show returns to Event Center

The Western Collectibles & Firearms Gun Show is returning to the Prescott Valley Event Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.

The show features antique firearms, black powder firearms, modern firearms, old west memorabilia, gun cleaning supplies, gun parts, gun accessories, knives, books and more.

Tickets are $8 at the door.

For more information, visit westerncollectiblesandfirearms.com

This week in Bradshaw sports

The freshman and junior varsity baseball teams take on Lee Williams High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Bradshaw Mountain High School while varsity will be at Lee Williams High School at 3:34 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. The freshman and junior varsity teams will also be at Lee Williams High School at 1:45 and 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. Varsity team takes on Lee Williams High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

Freshman and junior varsity softball teams will be at Lee Williams High School at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, while the varsity softball team takes on Lee Williams High School at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at Bradshaw Mountain High School. Freshman and junior varsity will also be taking on Lee Williams High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at Bradshaw Mountain High School while the varsity team will be at Lee Williams High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Boys tennis will be at Prescott High School at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, while girls tennis takes on Prescott High School at 3:30 p.m. at Bradshaw Mountain High School. Girls tennis will also be at Coconino High School at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

The Track Team has the Chandler Niki Invite at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday March, 24-25.

Movies at the Library

Watch “Doctor Strange” at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 20, in the Library Auditorium.

The movie is rated PG-13.

Buy books at the Library

The Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library is having its Spring Book Sale on from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Prescott Valley Public Library Glassford Hill Room.

For questions about the book sale or for a chance to volunteer, call Diane Milinkovich at 928-759-3096.

Basketball at the Event Center

The Northern Arizona Suns take on the Texas Legends at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Standard Tickets are $28 for sideline center, $19 for sideline corner and $9 for endzones.

College and military tickets are $21 for sideline center, $11 for sideline corner and $8 for endzones.

Craft over break

Make some nifty crafts over spring break at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, and from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, all in the children’s area.

For more information, call 928-759-3044.

Town looks for artists

The Town of Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission is seeking applicants for its 2017 Art at the Center program, a free opportunity for artists to showcase their durable outdoor sculptures on the Civic Center grounds.

Applications are open through Thursday, March 30, and are available online at www.pvaz.net or by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-759-3090.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There are three meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

A Firewise meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at the Town Hall Council chambers.

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

A Town Council Meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the Town Hall Council Chambers.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

The Town of Prescott Valley also is accepting applications from town residents to serve on the Personnel Board. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of Personnel Policy and Procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.