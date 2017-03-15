Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 6 through March 12.
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Criminal damage, Navajo Drive
Criminal damage, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Navajo Court
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Lakeshore Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive
Criminal damage, Ranger Road
Domestic, Weaver Way
Theft, Nace Lane
Injury accident, Lakeshore Drive
Disorderly, Lakeshore Drive
Domestic, Greg Drive
Assault, Civic Circle
Suspicious act, Catherine Drive
Stolen vehicle, 1st Street
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Lake Valley Road
Injury accident, Florentine Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Pav Way
Suspicious act, Spouse Drive
Theft, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Stoneridge Drive
Theft, Highway 69
Theft, Highway 69
Suspicious act, Viewpoint Drive
Injury accident, Navajo Drive
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Assault, Civic Circle
Burglary, Highway 69
Harassment, Civic Circle
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Narcotics, Lone Cactus Drive
Criminal damage, Main Street
Injury accident Long Mesa Drive
Stolen Vehicle, Tani Road
Burglary, Sheridan Lane
Burglary, Fiesta Way
Burglary, Cinnabar Drive
Injury accident, Florentine Road
Assault, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Highway 69
