Prescott Valley Police report

  • Originally Published: March 15, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 6 through March 12.

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal damage, Navajo Drive

    Criminal damage, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Navajo Court

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Lakeshore Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Lakeshore Drive

    Criminal damage, Ranger Road

    Domestic, Weaver Way

    Theft, Nace Lane

    Injury accident, Lakeshore Drive

    Disorderly, Lakeshore Drive

    Domestic, Greg Drive

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Suspicious act, Catherine Drive

    Stolen vehicle, 1st Street

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Lake Valley Road

    Injury accident, Florentine Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Pav Way

    Suspicious act, Spouse Drive

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Stoneridge Drive

    Theft, Highway 69

    Theft, Highway 69

    Suspicious act, Viewpoint Drive

    Injury accident, Navajo Drive

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Highway 69

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Narcotics, Lone Cactus Drive

    Criminal damage, Main Street

    Injury accident Long Mesa Drive

    Stolen Vehicle, Tani Road

    Burglary, Sheridan Lane

    Burglary, Fiesta Way

    Burglary, Cinnabar Drive

    Injury accident, Florentine Road

    Assault, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Highway 69

    More like this story




    MOST READ