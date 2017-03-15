PV awards contract for Lake Valley Road project

There was some good competition from local contractors when it came to bids for who was going to take on the Lake Valley Improvement Project said Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis at the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting on Thursday, March 9.

Out of five firms, Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc. provided the lowest bid at $649,235 for the project to put in an additional southbound lane with paving improvements along with hardscape to include curb, gutter and sidewalk as well as streetlights along the road. The town is confident with the firm’s work as they did the improvements to Windsong Drive last year, Davis said.

“They do very good work,” he said, stating the firm is a good local contractor that had a good set of plans. “All good stuff. We anticipate … having this amenity done by summer.”

The town has also been in contact with Liberty Traditional School, which is alongside Lake Valley Road, because the town wants to have close coordination with the school, Davis said. In addition to the current striping changes, the road improvements will mean that access to the school will be enhanced with the additional lane, he said, noting that it will make student drop-off and pick-up much safer.

It’s a good project, said Town Councilmember Marty Grossman, stating he’s up and down that road many times during the week and sometimes several times a day.

“It definitely needs this kind of improvement. Liberty School has a very, very large campus and it’s also K through eighth so it’s one of those special situation where you have a large amount of students there,” he said. “This is going to be a very well-received project once it’s done. In the meantime, some people might be moaning and groaning about some of the delays and everything, but in the end it’s going to be worthwhile.”

By the time school is in session for the 2017-18 school year, the project should be 100 percent done, Davis said.

The council unanimously approved the awarding of the contract to Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc.