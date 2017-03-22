Big Bug in Brief

Special events

Wildman Phil returns to Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, on April 1. Fried chicken dinner from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $6 per person. If you want to see the show only, cost is $3 per person.

Now through April 29 enjoy the Arcosanti Resident’s Art display in the Arcosanti Cafe.



The Cordes Lakes Community Center is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 15. Age groups start with 1 to 3 from 9 to 9:30 a.m.; agest 4 to 7 will lbe 9:30 to 10 a.m.; The 8 to 10 year olds willl be from 10 to 10:30 am. There will lbe crafts for kids, muffins, danish, juice and coffee available with funds going toward Halloween D.J. Bring your camera as the Easter Bunny said he would stop by.

Mystery Theater is returning to Mayer Meals on Wheels. Roman Ruins will be presented May 6 at 5 p.m. and May 7 at 1 p.m. Cost is $12 with prizes to the first table to solve this “who done it.” Tickets on sale now, contact Mayer Meals on Wheels at 928-632-7511 to find the ticket seller near you.

Time to retire your American flag? American Legion Post 122 has a flag barrel at the ’50s Diner at 19780 Hitching Post Way. The barrel is located on the north side of the conference building (right in front as you drive in). Place your flag in the barrel then be sure the lid is back on tight. It will be retired with dignity at the next retirement event.

Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the 1st and 3rd Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.



Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69.



American Legion meets on the 3rd Friday of the month at 1:00 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center. Please not location change. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join.

Craft Day - The 4th Friday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Community Center. Various crafts will be used for decorations, household helps, etc.