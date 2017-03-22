Chamber members receive certificates for competing in program

Eleven Chamber members received their certificates for completing the Chamber’s Business Academy program. The eight-week business education course began in January and was the 11th session. Pictured: Rick May, Noble Knights Security; Patty Srock, Wolverine Home & Property Inspections, Marj Melchiors, All Natural Cosmetics; Jan Watts, Prescott Maid to Order; Jen Manda, Cosmopolitan Salon; Gloria Grose, PV Chamber; Gabriela Watts, Realtor Stoneridge Sales; Brandon and Giancarlo Taylor, Realtors The Taylor Group; Front Row: Megan Stith, Yavapai Landscaping and Valerie Ferry, Ferry CPA.