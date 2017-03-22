Construction coming to one of PV’s busiest intersections

One of the busiest non-Highway 69 intersections in Prescott Valley is expected to start in late May.

Town of Prescott Valley staff has been working on the Glassford Hill Road, Long Look Drive intersection widening project for about a year, said Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis at the Prescott Valley Town Council Work Study Session on Thursday, March 16.

“This is a very involved project, very much coordinated with lots of different stakeholders,” Davis said, noting that the project will cost about $2.5 million and will be paid for by development impact fees. “If you like a challenge, it’s going to be a very fun project. There’s lots to this project, especially with all the coordination.”

The project consists of taking the six existing lanes of Glassford Hill Road and turning them into nine main lines with new double left lanes, right turn deceleration lanes and the adjacent side streets on Long Look Drive and the high school entrance road doubling from three to six lanes, Davis said. It’s a big endeavor, especially when there’s that much work to do to an intersection, he said.

The project has two phases, one of which begins when school is in session, Davis said. For that, the contractor will build the outside lanes and impact from that will be kept to a minimum as much as possible, he said, noting that time will also be when the bases for the new traffic signals will be poured and the signals installed. The main line construction will start on Tuesday, May 30, Davis said.

“That’s when he can go and tear out the middle lanes and we’ll put the existing traffic on the outside lanes,” he said, commenting that no left turns will be allowed during that time. “We’ll keep local emergency access, but traffic control’s going to be really important.”

Improvements will also head up Glassford Hill Road all the way to Tuscany Lane to put in a left in capability that currently doesn’t exist, Davis said.

Other aspects of the project include pedestrian enhancements such as adding sidewalk for connectivity from all the schools in the area to the civic center and drainage enhancements, Davis said.

Councilmember Lora Lee Nye said she had a concern with APS’s part in the project and asked Davis if he is comfortable that they’ll do their part when they say they’re going to do it.

“I serve on the board of West Yavapai Guidance Center and they have held our Crisis Stabilization Unit up for months. All they had to do was put a ditch in and put electricity to our building,” she said, commenting that of this project, “all the work they’re going to have to do is way more.”

Davis said it all goes back to working relationships, which he said are nurtured all the time.

The matter will be brought back before the Prescott Valley Town Council at the Town Council Meeting on Thursday, March 23.