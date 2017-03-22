Cooking with Diane: Spring Fruit Salad

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: March 22, 2017 5:58 a.m.

    • This colorful, fruit salad is perfect for those warm weather barbecues, and backyard get togethers. It’s refreshing and healthy.

    Spring Fruit Salad

    1/2 cup brown sugar

    2/3 cup orange juice

    1/3 cup lemon juice

    1 teaspoon orange zest

    1 teaspoon lemon zest

    1 teaspoon vanilla

    2 cups cubed pineapple

    2 cups fresh strawberries (sliced)

    3 kiwis (sliced)

    2 oranges (sliced)

    1 cup green grapes (cut in half)

    1 cup fresh raspberries

    Bring juices, sugar, zests, vanilla to a boil, stirring well. Let it cool.

    In a clear bowl ( so the layers show)layer the fruit in order, pineapple, strawberries, kiwi, oranges, grapes, raspberries. Pour cooled sauce over fruit cover and chill for three hours. Serve.

    More like this story




    MOST READ