Cordes Lakes Craft and Yard Sale

Crafty is the best way to describe the craft sale. There were lamp bases and wine bottle holders that were one-of-a-kind, innovative bird houses made from license plates, and many other unique items. Four items were up for raffle, where you put your ticket in the box beside the item you would like to win. Maps were available to spotlight the houses that had too much to transport to the Community Center. This made it easy for the shoppers to quickly navigate from house to house looking for those great buys.