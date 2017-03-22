HUSD Student of the Week: Caleb

Early in the Coyote Springs Elementary School year Caleb McDonald responded to a morning announcement about the Student of the Week program by writing in his free journal that he wanted to be mentioned for being the Student of the Week and was going to do his best to be that kind of a student every week.

I would catch Caleb focused and engaged almost daily and would tell him, “You are on Fire!” It became his daily goal; to hear me tell him “he was on fire” and to hear his name called over the morning announcements as Student of the Week. He is a hard working young man, a gentleman, and driven to be his best; which includes an awesome sense of humor!

Caleb is a true friend, even to the least suspecting and hardest to befriend; he is a true Cool Coyote! It is with great enthusiasm and respect that I, Mrs. Swanson, nominate Caleb Mcdonald for the HUSD Student of the Week.