Editor:

Finally, the long awaited roll out of the new health care law. The promise of a slick new machine that we can operate, to our health and financial benefit, looks more like an old clunker wrapped in a large ribbon carrying a load of unworkable parts. This is the product of Congress, the touted elite businessmen and savoy advisors? Sit ten people at any kitchen table and they could produce a better plan. I am sorely disappointed!



Gary Reeves

Dewey