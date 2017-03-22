MMA to converge on Event Center

In talking with friends who run other mixed martial arts promotions, Aggression Session MMA Founder and Principal Jody Murphy said they always talked about how well they did at the Prescott Valley Event Center and thought it was interesting that nobody would ever go back other than doing a show every year or couple of years.

“If it was so good, how come nobody just put down roots?” Murphy said, noting that he moved to Yavapai County last year and thought he might as well move the promotion to the area. “I’m planning on doing four shows a year there if I can, for sure three.”

The first show for Aggression Session MMA at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main St., is scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25. Murphy said the Event Center is a beautiful place to hold an MMA event, calling this weekend’s show the most aesthetically pleasing he’s ever done.

However, since this is the promotion’s first show in Prescott Valley, the whole arena won’t be utilized, he said, mentioning that the event will take up half of the arena and drapes will cover the other half, saying that it will make it a more intimate event.

The promotions newness to the area has been the biggest hurdle to overcome, Murphy said.

“This is literally like doing my first show. Down in Phoenix, I’ve been doing it for a couple years,” he said, adding that in Phoenix, he had sponsors and funds, but coming up here, it’s been a challenge to find businesses to help sponsor the show.

“It’s been kind of fun too because I’ve met a lot of really great people. A lot of the business owners here are great.”

There are great fighters on the card, Murphy said, mentioning that local fighter Danny Hilton is half of the main event for the title fight. He’ll be going up against Anthony Wray.

Having done MMA for about nine or 10 years, Hilton said he enjoys it and stated this will be his fourth or fifth main event fight. It’s a little bit more pressure, but it is humbling and he just tries to enjoy it, Hilton said.

Hilton called fighting a mental game and said that going into the ring, he has to have his mind in the right place.

“You can go in there and already lose before you even get in there if your mind is not right,” he said. “You have to have that mindset to win and to be tough otherwise it can go bad real quick in there. I just try to go in there and not get mad, not have too much emotion, just be aggressive and dominant.”

The best part about going into the ring, testing himself and competing is overcoming a lot of the fears that the has, Hilton said.

Other fights on the card include Delen Trevathon vs. Peter De La Cruze for the Amateur Title, Derrick Brown vs. Kevin Barberena, Israel Aquino vs. Jeff Anderson, Mike Ownes vs. Brandan Olivas, James Sanches vs. Francisco Ramirez, Anthony Gutierrez vs. Jason Arroyo and Asa Stock vs. Cody Davisworth.

Murphy said his Aggression Session MMA has built a reputation in Arizona.

“We have the best fights. Very rarely do our fights go to decision and when they do, they’re all out brawls,” he said. “People are coming there to fight. It is great … compared to any other show, the other shows are substandard.”