Boy Scout wants to save lives for his Eagle project

Prescott Valley teen Ammon Montes listened when his Boy Scout troop had its occasional Scoutmaster’s Minute. These were short conversations, but he said they really meant something to him.

“They make me actually want to make a difference and want to become a great leader in the world. Those have inspired me,” he said.

When it came time to decide on the community service aspect of his Eagle Project, he said it was his mother who told him about Operation Underground Railroad (OUR). He said he researched it.

“I thought I could do more than just removing a fence,” Montes said. “I could save a child.”

And so Montes’ Eagle Project is underway, raising awareness of human trafficking and collecting materials to put together care packages for the aftercare and rehabilitation of the children that are rescued. The first part of the project is a free screening of “The Abolitionists” at Harkins Theatre, 7202 Pav Way, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 followed by a question and answer session by representatives of OUR. At the film, Montes said he’ll have a paper showing where he’s placed collection boxes for donations to the organization. Following the film will be the collection of materials for the care packages and collecting monetary donations via a campaign on the OUR website, Montes said. The project and collections continue through the month of April.

Montes said he chose the project because human trafficking is a very prevalent thing in the world and it’s something most people don’t know about.

“The movie showing is to educate people about it and raise awareness for it so they would be more willing to donate to my project,” he said. Montes noted that OUR locates people being trafficked with state-of-the-art technology, travels to that country, partners with and trains local law enforcement, gives them the technology and sets up a sort of sting operation. “They go in there and they act like them to get the traffickers to come to them. They set up like a party or something and they videotape [everything] and right when they start the party, law enforcement comes in and they have video proof and evidence.”

There is a great feeling in what he’s doing because it’s for other people and what he does could help save a child, Montes said. Further, it sets an example for the other Boy Scouts in his troop planning on their own Eagle Project, he said, commenting that maybe they’ll do something on a larger scale as well.

Ammon's father, Sergio Montes, said he’s proud of his son for the project he chose and what it does for him in standing up and being a youth leader.

“It’s neat to see. When the project first kind of started, it was a little abstract and it was hard to visualize how it was going to come together,” Sergio said. “It’s a real meaningful project.”

The care packages Ammon is putting together include such items as sports equipment, books, educational items and clothes, Sergio said. He also put together an Amazon wish list.

Those looking to make a monetary donation to OUR can also do so at www.yourrescue.org/pledge/1071.

The project has been a long process, Sergio said.

“It’s a lot for a teenage boy to handle. It’s taken longer than I expected,” he said, commenting that even though it’s taken a lot, it’s coming together nicely.

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/AmmonsRescue