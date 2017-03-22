Prescott Valley in Brief

Library puts on end of life Series

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s End of Life series begins on Thursday, March 23 with the first program, “Please Shop Before You Drop” from 2-3 p.m. in the auditorium.

Ruth Bennett, executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance of Arizona, will offer objective help and advice surrounding the topics of death, dying, cremation, burial, whole-body donation and more.

No registration is required, call 928-759-6188 for more information.

Basketball at the Event Center

The Northern Arizona Suns take on the Texas Legends at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Standard Tickets are $28 for sideline center, $19 for sideline corner and $9 for endzones.

College and military tickets are $21 for sideline center, $11 for sideline corner and $8 for endzones.

They will also take on the Austin Spurs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Town looking for artists

The Town of Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission is seeking applicants for its 2017 Art at the Center program, a free opportunity for artists to showcase their durable outdoor sculputres on the Civic Center grounds.

Applications are open through Thursday, March 30 and are available online at www.pvaz.net or by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-759-3090.

This week in Bradshaw sports

The freshman baseball team will be at Flagstaff High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 while the junior varsity and varsity teams are at Mingus High School at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Varsity baseball will also take on Lee Williams High School at 3:45 p.m. at Bradshaw Mountain High School on Thursday, March 23.

Freshman and junior varsity softball teams take on Lee Williams High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at Bradshaw Mountain High School while the varsity team will be at Lee Williams High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. The freshman softball team will be at Flagstaff High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 while the junior varsity and varsity teams will be at Mingus High School at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Boys tennis will be at Prescott High School at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 as well as at Deer Valley High School at 3:30 .m. on Tuesday, March 29 and at Notre Dame Preparatory High School at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Girls tennis will take on Prescott High School at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at Bradshaw Mountain High School. They will also be at Coconino High School at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 and take on Deer Valley High School at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28 at Bradshaw Mountain High School. Girls tennis also take son Notre Dame Preparatory High School at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

The Track Team has the Chandler Niki Invite at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday March, 24-25.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There is one meeting taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at the Kate Garber Activity Center.