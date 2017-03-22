Prescott Valley Police report: March 22, 2017

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 13 through March 19. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices). This week’s report is shorter than usual because it was sent early because of the President’s Day holiday.

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Domestic, Tani Road

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Burglary, University Drive

    Burglary, Whipsaw Lane

    Injury accident, Spouse Drive

    Non-injury accident, Paseo Dulce

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Disorderly, Santa Fe Loop Road

    Burglary, Cochise Drive

    Harassment, Kearny Drive

    Injury accident, Main Street

    Injury accident, Florentine Road

    Injury accident Lake Valley Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Florentine Road

    Criminal damage, Highway 69

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident Highway 69

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Highway 69

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Centre Court

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Highway 69

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Center Court

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Addis Avenue

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Highway 89A

    Criminal damage, Sheridan Lane

    Non-injury accident, Civic Circle

    Theft, Spouse Drive

    Reckless driver, Robert Road

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Reckless driver, Highway 89A

