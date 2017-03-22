Prescott Valley Police report: March 22, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 13 through March 19. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices). This week’s report is shorter than usual because it was sent early because of the President’s Day holiday.

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Domestic, Tani Road

Harassment, Civic Circle

Burglary, University Drive

Burglary, Whipsaw Lane

Injury accident, Spouse Drive

Non-injury accident, Paseo Dulce

Burglary, Civic Circle

Disorderly, Santa Fe Loop Road

Burglary, Cochise Drive

Harassment, Kearny Drive

Injury accident, Main Street

Injury accident, Florentine Road

Injury accident Lake Valley Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Highway 69

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Florentine Road

Criminal damage, Highway 69

Fraud, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident Highway 69

Theft, Civic Circle

Theft, Highway 69

Burglary, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Centre Court

Theft, Civic Circle

Theft, Highway 69

Burglary, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Center Court

Theft, Civic Circle

Fraud, Addis Avenue

Harassment, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Highway 89A

Criminal damage, Sheridan Lane

Non-injury accident, Civic Circle

Theft, Spouse Drive

Reckless driver, Robert Road

Injury accident, Highway 69

Reckless driver, Highway 89A