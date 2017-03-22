Prescott Valley Police report: March 22, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 13 through March 19. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices). This week’s report is shorter than usual because it was sent early because of the President’s Day holiday.
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Domestic, Tani Road
Harassment, Civic Circle
Burglary, University Drive
Burglary, Whipsaw Lane
Injury accident, Spouse Drive
Non-injury accident, Paseo Dulce
Burglary, Civic Circle
Disorderly, Santa Fe Loop Road
Burglary, Cochise Drive
Harassment, Kearny Drive
Injury accident, Main Street
Injury accident, Florentine Road
Injury accident Lake Valley Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Highway 69
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Florentine Road
Criminal damage, Highway 69
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident Highway 69
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Highway 69
Burglary, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Centre Court
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Highway 69
Burglary, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Center Court
Theft, Civic Circle
Fraud, Addis Avenue
Harassment, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Highway 89A
Criminal damage, Sheridan Lane
Non-injury accident, Civic Circle
Theft, Spouse Drive
Reckless driver, Robert Road
Injury accident, Highway 69
Reckless driver, Highway 89A
