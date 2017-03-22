Top teacher makes learning fun, but keeps it serious

Having been a teacher for nearly 15 years, Bradshaw Mountain High School English Teacher Sheryl Minarik said she got into teaching out of a love of school, reading, books, writing and being involved with kids. Recently, Minarik was chosen as Bradshaw Mountain High School’s Teacher of the Year, which she said was humbling and surprising.

“I just do what I hope is my best by them and what I hope will serve them further. And some days are better than others. It is really quite humbling to be nominated and to hear things that they appreciate,” she said. “What keeps me coming back is I really, really like my students a lot.”

Minarik said there’s a lot of laughter when she’s teaching, noting that she tries to make her lessons not so serious that they can’t have fun, but also take it serious enough that they actually do learn. The poetry unit was an example as sometimes the poems that are presented are surprising ones, she said, bringing up Shakespeare’s Sonnet 130 where he writes “My mistress’ eyes are nothing like the sun.” At first the students though he was saying she’s ugly but then they keep reading and they see what he means, Minarik said.

It all comes down to giving the students lessons that hold their interest, making them want to figure out what’s going on and then delving into the subject matter even further, Minarik said.

Prior to having Minarik as a teacher, Bradshaw Mountain High School student Sara Willer said she heard nothing but positive comments. Now that she’s one of her students, Willer said she agrees with everything as Minarik is passionate about teaching and can motive and inspire her students.

“She has a warm heart and enjoyable sense of humor, making her classroom a perfect place to learn,” she said, sharing her essay about why she nominated Minarik at the Humboldt Unified Teacher of the Year banquet. “I personally have developed a better understanding of the English language because of her teaching methods and how effective they are. I know many students say the same thing as well.”

Currently, Minarik said she teaches Pre AP English 10 as well as the dual enrollment through Yavapai College and said she would like to continue with the latter and possibly do so at the college. At the same time, she doesn’t ever want to give up teaching at the high school level, she said.

“You can build so much more with them because you see them more often,” Minarik said. “So right now, I’m very content where I am and what I’m doing.”