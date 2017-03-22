Vets get an idea of available benefits

James Morrow is with the Veteran’s Administrations benefits programs and touched on many subjects, including health benefits, disabled benefits, spousal benefits, death benefits, home care, and much, much more during a March 17 VA benefits discussion at American Legion Post 122 in Cordes Lakes.

The timing was very short with regard to advertising this event, so many people were probably not aware of it. Plans are under way to see if another date can be set, as all veterans should be aware of the many benefits available and how to get them.