Voters reject Old Bank Building purchase

Despite the residents of Dewey-Humboldt voting against the purchase of the Old Bank Building at 12925 Main Street in the town’s special election on Tuesday, March 14, nothing has changed from the perspective of the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society, said President David Nystrom.

“We continue to be enthusiastic about expanding and improving the Museum in the historic Old Bank Building, waiting for an investor to eventually purchase the property with the intent to lease to the Historical Society,” Nystrom wrote in an email following the election. “We will be proceeding with our grant requests to the Town in the upcoming b udget cycle; to both support the Museum and this year’s Agua Fria Festival.”

Unofficial Results from the Yavapai County elections website posted at about 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15 show that 62.98 percent of the voters, casting 580 votes, voted against the purchase with 37.02 percent of the voters, casting 341 votes, supporting it.

As the Historical Society continues to wait for an investor to buy the property, Nystrom said the hope is to negotiate a long- term lease if it’s someone investing in real estate. No matter what though, the museum will continue to be open, he said, commenting that the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society is optimistic about the future.

Councilmember Jack Hamilton said he was not surprised by the result of the election, which he said mirrored a survey the Town of Dewey-Humboldt sent out a year ago. He said it was his duty to call for the referendum as a representative of the people.

Looking forward, Hamilton said he wants to take the money that was going to be for the building’s purchase and use it to acquire a town hall.

“We’re renting now. I want to see us own our town hall,” he said, adding that he believes the return on investment to be there. “I think within 15 years, we should be able to pay for a town hall what we would save on rent.”