Birth Announcements: March 29, 2017

Stormi River Wallace-Nichols, a 7 lb., 7 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jadyn and Justin Wallace-Nichols of Prescott Valley.

Braylee Mae-Anne Keller, a 7 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jennifer Snyder and Marc Keller of Prescott Valley.

Emberlee Michelle Rose Madrigal, an 8 lb., 6 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at YRMC to Stephanie Lea and Jordan Edward Madrigal of Mayer.

Caleb Alva Stewart, a 6 lb., 14 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kassandra Valtierra and Timothy Stewart of Prescott Valley.

Samantha Anne Chasteen, a 6 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at YRMC to Ashley Benningfield and Daniel Chasteen of Humboldt.

Haisley Grace Harrington, a 7 lb., 6 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Lacy Davenport and Michael Harrington of Prescott Valley.