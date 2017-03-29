D-H Town Council repeals its code of ethics

The Town of Dewey-Humboldt has a code of ethics that is unnecessary, said Councilmember Victoria Wendt at the Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, March 21. The code states that its intent is educating and disciplining public officials that violate it, she said.

“As far as using the code of ethics as an educational too, the League of Cities and Towns has some wonderful ethics code violation classes that they put on. I think that would be much more appropriate for training of our councilmembers than what this code is,” Wendt said. “I feel that the disciplining of a council member is better left to our constituents who vote us in. they’re the best judge of what we do.”

Wendt’s comments came during the discussion of whether or not to repeal all or parts of Town Code, Title III, Section 35, Code of Ethics and Conduct. The goal was to do so and amend or replace it with a more simplistic code of ethics, such as the ordinance passed in 2011, which Wendt said is more workable, practical and will allow the council to get their jobs done.

The State of Arizona has given the council the guidelines it needs, said Councilmember John Hughes, noting that they’re going to get the code of ethics back to standards and allow Mayor Nolan to talk to constituents about helping the community rather than asking for permission do to his job.

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council recently had a retreat in how to build trust between councilmembers and the town, said Councilmember Hamilton, commenting that building trust means setting standards for actions and then having a way to be held accountable for those actions.

“That’s what the ethics code does. It holds us accountable for what we do. The ethics code only comes into force when town laws are broken,” he said. “The problem arises when there’s no punishment for breaking a town law; there’s no reason to obey them if it’s not to your advantage to do so. I want the strictest ethics laws. I want to be held accountable for my actions. By repealing this, you’re saying I can violate town law with impunity and the public can’t question my actions. That is not building trust. That is destroying trust.”

Hamilton said he wasn’t against changing the code of ethics, but believed the matter needed to have been taken to a work session to discuss the changes first rather than wiping it out in full.

The ordinance was put into place prior to the current council being elected last November, Wendt said, remarking that it may have been needed at the time, but it not needed at this council.

“We have trust and faith in our fellow councilmembers. If you still feel you need the code of ethics, even though you swore an oath to the State of Arizona, we can go with a simple, nice easy code,” referring to the one-page code she had posted as an example. She said the current code “is biased. It causes undue censorship to our executive officer, the mayor, and that’s how they consider him. There is no reason to have that severe a code of ethics.”

The ethics code has nothing to do with the mayor’s duties and what the mayor can and cannot do, which is under a whole different section of town code, Hamilton said.

Councilmember Treadway also said he had no problems with simplifying things to make them easier and more conducive to getting the job done, but stated he was not in favor of removing the ethics code that night. Rather, the council needs to bring the matter back and look at it seriously, he said, earlier bringing up that he remembers when the code of ethics was coming into shape.

“I distinctly remember saying it should apply not to the mayor, but to all councilmembers,” Treadway said. “I never specifically pointed it at the mayor. I think there’s misconceptions about that.”

In order to remove a code, it goes to the town attorney following the vote to remove who writes an ordinance which comes back and is approved by the council, Hamilton said. It’s still not removed until 30 days after the council approves it and is strictly enforced during that time, he said, which Wendt said gives the council ample time to sit down in a work study session and put it back together. By the time process has gone through, the council can reestablish that reworked code, she said.

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council voted 5-2 to remove the code of ethics, which was followed by a unanimous vote to take it back to a study session and review it, which will happen on Tuesday, April 11. The ordinance will come to the April 4 council meeting, said Town Manager Yvonne Kimball.