HUSD Student of the Week: Cole

Cole Schumann is one of Liberty Traditional’s shining stars! He is a quiet leader and is thoughtful in all that he does and demonstrates great sportsmanship any time he has the opportunity; often influencing others. He is considerate, kind, and respectful to everyone he encounters. Last semester when Cole broke his arm, he didn’t let it slow him down; he simply taught himself how to write with his left hand! He doesn’t ask for help when solving problems until he has tried several methods himself. If ever given a responsibility, Cole rises to the occasion and completes every task with excellence. The other students respect Cole because he is kind to everyone, plays fairly on the playground and makes sure others are included. Cole is a model student-athlete who always wears a smile!