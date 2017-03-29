Letter: School funding

Editor:

School funding seems to appear in the paper on a regular basis. People talk about how schools in other states have more money. No one seems to want to talk about the differences in the economies and how that makes up a lot of the difference. The schools do not talk about or teach this fundamental to the students either.

An article in one of the local papers a few months ago mentioned that (I am not sure about the exact numbers stated) what costs $0.87 here costs $1.16 in California. So to compare the wages you should multiply our wages by 1.16/.87 to get a true comparison!



They don’t teach that the forced minimum wage increase the voters passed just made everything more expensive. Has forced the government to raise taxes to cover the 1/3 loss in the bond value in the retirement funds, among other things. Or the fact that they gave me the opportunity to legally steal 1/3 of the value of the funds grandma and grandpa have in the bank, bonds or annuities.



If the people would stop taking the efficiency expert approach and the schools would stop teaching the efficiency expert approach to problems we would end up with less problems and more value at the end of the day!

Jay P. Hingst



Industrial Engineer/System Analyst

Prescott Valley