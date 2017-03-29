Obituary: Minnie Moeck

Minnie Moeck, 83, of Dewey, Ariz., peacefully passed away on March 5, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was born October 12, 1933 in Edinburg, Texas to L.J. and Ramona Tagle. She attended Edinburg High School in Edinburg, Texas.



Minnie was full of life and love. Her biggest joy was being around her family, being involved with the 50/50 Raffle at The American Legion #78, and making tamales. She will be missed and remembered by those who loved and knew her as family and friend.

Minnie is survived by her children Melba Moeck, Suzie Martinez (Jon), Ernie Moeck (Wendy), Cathy Moeck (Stephanie Mace); sisters Aurora Garza, Nellie Cavazos; sisters-in-law Cathy Weinberg (Ron) and Patsy Moeck; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Minnie was preceded in death by her husband Buddy, her brother

Amadeo Tagle, and her parents.

Mom, our love for you is everlasting and you will forever be in heart and soul.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

Maggie’s Hospice, 314 North Alarcon Street, Prescott, AZ 86301.

