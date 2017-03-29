People & Places: Teacher instills a love of learning

Prior to teaching, Liberty Traditional School fourth-grade teacher Albert Zalfini said he was working in real estate and decided to go back to college and get a degree after the market crashed in 2009. Currently in his third year teaching, Zalfini was recently chosen as Liberty Traditional School’s Teacher of the Year and is Humboldt Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year in the Kindergarten through Sixth Grade category.

Teaching is his way to impact the world, Zalfini said.

“I try to instill in these guys the love of learning,” he said, adding that it’s not 100 percent altruism because “I tell them you’re going to be the boss of me when I’m an old man because you guys are going to be the ones that are making the decisions in the world by being the voters. It’s my way of having an intelligent electorate.”

It’s all about keeping the students on their toes by making them feel prepared to answer questions at any given moment, Zalfini said, commenting he also tries to make the lessons pertinent. If he’s reading something in a textbook and doesn’t think the students can relate to it, he’ll try to get something similar to real life that they can relate to, he said. For instance, Zalfini said he’ll get pieces from the internet, use scholastic news to bring current events into the classroom or tie math problems into the stories they’re reading.

Given the right opportunity, all kids can learn and he loves seeing those lights come on, Zalfini said. It might be a different light for different kids, but what makes him come back every day is the kids’ desire to learn, he said.

Zalfini said he doesn’t do it all by himself, citing John Donne’s “No man is an Island.” Not only is there support from other teachers and the administration, but he also gets help from the kids, Zalfini said. The questions they ask inspire him to go deeper on things, he said.

“I don’t try to be the teacher of the year, I just try to make my students be the students of the year,” he said. “I think they see passion in me for knowledge and that motivates them.”

Receiving the honor of Teacher of the Year tells him that the students recognize that he cares about their success academically, as well as their success as responsible adult citizens functioning in the world, Zalfini wrote in a follow-up email. Calling the students the ones doing the real work while he’s only a facilitator, he wrote that he sees the job as a source of motivation and inspiration to help kids be successful in life.

Zalfini tries hard to help and make sure everyone understands, said Liberty Traditional School student Katherine Zuniga. She is in sixth grade and had Zalfini two years ago.

“Recently, I had gotten all A’s. I had said to myself, ‘My success is because of Mr. Zalfini,” she said at the Humboldt Unified School District Teacher of the Year Banquet. “He had let me think that it is OK to say ‘can you help me understand?”

Zalfini has high expectations of everyone because everyone can accomplish great things, Zuniga said.

Though he started late in life, Zalfini said he’s happy to continue teaching until he retires. Currently, he’s still getting his legs and in the future, he’ll be able to impact more of the students directly, he said.

“I can see myself honing the craft and being able to see that all kids don’t get it the same way,” Zalfini said. “I call it the differentiation of the instruction, being able to give it at all levels. The same concept at different levels.”