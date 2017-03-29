Pool fees to increase over next three years

Pay to splash The cost at Mountain Valley Splash by year: Youth Adult 2016: $2 $3 2017: $3 $4 2018: $3.25 $4.25 2019: $3.50 $4.50 2020: $4 $5

The need to increase use fees for Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Commission facilities, including Mountain Valley Splash, in the wake of passage of a minimum wage increase is a bitter pill to swallow, but is the logical way to handle the matter, said Councilmember Lora Lee Nye at the Prescott Valley Town Council Work Study Session on Thursday, March 2.

“What other choice do we have? It’s not a good choice,” she said. “But the citizens voted for this, so they’re going to have to pay for it.”

The matter returned at the Prescott Valley Town Council Meeting on Thursday, March 23, with Parks and Recreation Director Brian Witty presenting an updated use fee schedule for the facilities.

At the Work Study Session, it was mentioned that estimates just for the pool came in at around $26,000 just opening the doors, which continued to grow over the years, Witty said, noting that staff was then asked to develop a strategy to offset the costs without altering the number of required employees, not increasing or decreasing the facility’s operations and services and preserving the percentage and subsidy that the town council has maintained over the year.

That’s 60 percent on an annual basis of operating the pool, he said.

After meeting with the Parks & Recreation committee and appraising the current rates, market rates and analyzing current department operations, that strategy was developed, Witty said.

Daily admissions for the pool in 2017 are $3 for youths and seniors and $4 for adults. In 2018, that will become $3.25 for youths and seniors and $4.25 for adults, growing to be $3.50 for youths and seniors and $4.50 for adults in 2019.

In 2020, that becomes $4 for youth and seniors and $5 for adults.

Between 2017 and 2020, Aerobics fees go from $3 to $4, swimming lesson fees for one child go from $40 to $52 for one child. For a second child, those fees will go from $36 to $47.25 and for each additional child, they’ll go from $34 to $44.50.

Semi-private swimming lessons will go from $14.50 to $16.50 while private lessons will go from $17 to $19. Fees for the swim team will go from $95 to $105. Further, Annual Passes for Family Swim go from $320 to $410 and Annual Passes for Aerobics go from $45 to $60.

“It is a reasonable plan in reaching service levels that are required for those facilities and the work that we do, especially related to our seasonal employees that complete those tasks for us,” Witty said.

Other fees set to go up include those for renting the pavilion, ramada and amphitheater at Mountain Valley Park, the amphitheater at the Civic Center, renting athletic fields, open skate and rentals at the Prescott Valley Event Center, concessions and renting the various rooms at the library.