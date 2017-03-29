Prescott Valley in Brief

Meeting of the NAGS

The Northern Arizona Genealogical Society is meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Genealogy Room.

A nonprofit dedicated to all aspects of genealogy including providing access to local records and other information, the society serves genealogists throughout Yavapai and Coconino Counties.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Join Supervisor Jack Smith for coffee

Supervisor Jack Smith is holding an evening Coffee Chat from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at the Glassford Hill Starbucks, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road.

Committed to being open, accessible and responsive to constituents, the coffee chat is an opportunity for the public to discuss important issues facing the community. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Cynthia Gentle at 928-771-3209.

Photography group meets

The Prescott Photography group is meeting from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room.

Open to anyone in Prescott, Prescott Valley and beyond who loves photography, members’ skill levels range from beginners to professional.

For more information, call 928-759-6191.

The world of 3D printing

The Library’s PEAK Business Class is meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, April 3-4, and Thursday, April 6, in the Glassford Hill Room. The subject is the current state of 3D printing and what hardware and software is available as well as how to create basic computer aided design models, how to operate 3D printers and their software.

Students will leave with knowledge of how to design a simple part in Autodesk 123D Design, how to use the CURA 3D printing software and the operation of a MakerBot Mini 3D Printer. Students should already know the metric measurement systems and have average computer usage skills.

For more information, call Casey Van Haren at 928-759-3061.

How to Die in Oregon

The second entry into the Prescott Valley Public Library’s series on End of Life topics continues at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, in the Library Auditorium.

It starts with a screening of the documentary “How to Die in Oregon” followed by a discussion with Yavapai College Philosophy Professor Aaron Rizzieri. In the documentary, filmmaker Peter Richardson examines both sides of the complex issue of lethal overdose.

For more information, call 928-759-6188.

Learn how to use an iPad

The Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a four week class series on iPad basics starting in April. Classes are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 11, 18 and 25 in the PC Lab.

A comprehensive introduction to iOS 10, the class will aide in the mastering of the features found in the release.

Registration is required. Call Michele Hjorting at 928-759-6169.

Basketball at the Event Center

The Northern Arizona Suns take on the Austin Spurs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Standard Tickets are $28 for sideline center, $19 for sideline corner and $9 for endzones.

College and military tickets are $21 for sideline center, $11 for sideline corner and $9 for endzones.

This week in Bradshaw sports

Junior varsity baseball team takes on Mingus High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, as well as Mohave High School at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at Bradshaw Mountain High School. The freshman team takes on Prescott High School at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The varsity team takes will be at Mingus High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, and will take on Mohave High School at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

Junior varsity softball takes on Mingus High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at Bradshaw Mountain High School and will be at Mohave High School at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. The freshman team takes on Prescott High School at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The varsity team takes on Mingus High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, and will be at Mohave High School at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

Boys tennis will be at Notre Dame Prep High School at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, and will take on Lee Williams High School at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at Bradshaw Mountain High School. Girls tennis takes on Notre Dame Prep High School at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at Bradhsaw Mountain High School and will be at Lee Williams High School at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

The track team has the GWY Invite at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, and will be at Peoria High School at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Town looking for artists

The Town of Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission is seeking applicants for its 2017 Art at the Center program, a free opportunity for artists to showcase their durable outdoor sculptures on the Civic Center grounds.

Applications are open through Thursday, March 30, and are available online at www.pvaz.net or by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-759-3090.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There are four meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

The Fans of Cultdom-Friends of the Library are meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Dewey-Humboldt Library.

There is a Dewey-Humboldt Town Council Meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at the Town Hall Council Chambers.

There is an Open Spaces and Trials Committee Meeting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at the Town Hall Council Chambers.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Visit gray wolves at the zoo

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is participating in #LoboWeek with an event that takes place through Saturday, April 1.

This is an annual effort to educate people about the importance of wolves on the landscape of the Southwest, and the efforts to successfully return them to their ancestral home in the wild.

This March marks 19 years since 11 Mexican Gray Wolves were released into the wild in Arizona as part of a federal reintroduction program under the Endangered Species Act. Missing from the landscape for more than 30 years, returning the Mexican Gray Wolf to the wild was a significant milestone for the lobo and wildlife conservation efforts.

According to records, more than a million wolves were killed in the U.S. between 1850 and 1900. They were deemed extinct in the wild by the 1970s. Only through managed breeding and reintroduction programs do they survive in the wild today.

Still, even with slow and steady population increases, the Gray Wolf remains the most endangered wolf subspecies in the world.

All organizations that house these animals are part of the Species Survival Program, which helps to ensure their survival and re-integrate them back into the wild. And while HPZS does not participate in the breeding aspect of the program, it is a holding facility lucky enough to house two such animals, Imado and Catori.

“We’re incredibly thankful to have this pair and to be a part of this important program. It provides us a unique opportunity to share this rare and endangered species with our community,” said Alex Schopp, the zoo’s communications and marketing director. This week serves as a great time to come by the sanctuary and see these animals in person. It’s a rare treat to have such access.