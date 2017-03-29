Prescott Valley Performing Arts plans to built 170-seat theater

In 2004, Prescott Valley Performing Arts started as a 501c3 and began having performances at different locations, said Executive Director Clyde Neville in a presentation to the Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday, March 23. Recently, the organization has been putting on shows in a small theater across from Harkins Theatres, but even 14 years ago, there was a dream for something much greater, he said.

“One of our goals was someday to have a performing arts facility that would be an attribute to businesses and families and community members of the Tri-City Area,” he said, stating that the dream is about to become a reality.

“The paperwork has been signed and hopefully, if it all goes well, the first week in April, we will be ready to move forward with our engineering, get all the utilities to the property.”

Prescott Valley Performing Arts’ planned building, to be called Main Street Theater, will be right next to the Prescott Valley Event Center, Neville said, noting that the event center’s north wall will be six and a quarter inches from the theater’s south wall. It’s going to look like an art deco industrial-type building, he said.

At all the places that Prescott Valley Performing Arts has been putting on shows in, they couldn’t put holes in the walls, run wires or hang lights even though most of them in the organization are construction-oriented, Neville said.

“In our own building, we can do all that stuff,” he said. “All the lighting and sound and creative freedom.”

The stage will be bigger and seat more people as well, Neville said. Where Prescott Valley Performing Arts currently holds shows seats about 84 people and the new building will seat 144 to 170, depending on whether or not the show is dinner theater, he said.



The Town of Prescott Valley has put a value of $1,058,000 on the project and the day the building opens its doors, Prescott Valley Performing Arts will not owe anybody anything except thanks, Neville said.

Councilmember Lora Lee Nye said she was looking for something this week and ran across a full-page story in the Courier about all of those who served on the first Arts & Culture Commission, of which Neville was the chairman. She was reliving everything they all said back then, she said.

“Even then, you were dreaming big and the only sad thing about this is it took such a long time,” Nye said. “I want to commend you because you never forgot or gave up on your dream for this community.”

The first night of Prescott Valley Performing Arts’ production of “Mary Poppins,” which will be the first show in the theater, is free, Neville said.