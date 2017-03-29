Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 20 through March 26. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Harassment, Crownpointe Drive
Stolen vehicle, Highway 69
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Harassment, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Highway 69
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Civic Circle
Assault, Rancho Vista Drive
Theft, Civic Circle
Shoplifting, Viewpoint Drive
Assault, Civic Circle
Burglary, Morningstar Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Domestic, Arnold Drive
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Robert Road
Domestic, Tonopah Drive
Burglary, Civic Circle
Domestic, Highway 69
Burglary, Civic Circle
Domestic, Highway 69
Injury accident, Florentine Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Cambridge Drive
Theft, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, 2nd Street
Harassment, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Disorderly, Florentine Road
Criminal damage, Superstition Drive
Harassment, Etheridge Drive
Domestic, Kilkenny Place
Injury accident, Frank Lane
SUBMIT FEEDBACK