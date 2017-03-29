Prescott Valley Police report

  • Originally Published: March 29, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 20 through March 26. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Harassment, Crownpointe Drive

    Stolen vehicle, Highway 69

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Harassment, Prescott Country Club Blvd.

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Highway 69

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Civic Circle

    Assault, Rancho Vista Drive

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Shoplifting, Viewpoint Drive

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Morningstar Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Domestic, Arnold Drive

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Robert Road

    Domestic, Tonopah Drive

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Domestic, Highway 69

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Domestic, Highway 69

    Injury accident, Florentine Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Cambridge Drive

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, 2nd Street

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Disorderly, Florentine Road

    Criminal damage, Superstition Drive

    Harassment, Etheridge Drive

    Domestic, Kilkenny Place

    Injury accident, Frank Lane

