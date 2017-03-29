Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 20 through March 26. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

Harassment, Crownpointe Drive

Stolen vehicle, Highway 69

Fraud, Civic Circle

Fraud, Civic Circle

Harassment, Prescott Country Club Blvd.

Fraud, Civic Circle

Fraud, Civic Circle

Fraud, Highway 69

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Civic Circle

Assault, Rancho Vista Drive

Theft, Civic Circle

Shoplifting, Viewpoint Drive

Assault, Civic Circle

Burglary, Morningstar Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Domestic, Arnold Drive

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Robert Road

Domestic, Tonopah Drive

Burglary, Civic Circle

Domestic, Highway 69

Burglary, Civic Circle

Domestic, Highway 69

Injury accident, Florentine Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Fraud, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Cambridge Drive

Theft, Civic Circle

Fraud, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, 2nd Street

Harassment, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Disorderly, Florentine Road

Criminal damage, Superstition Drive

Harassment, Etheridge Drive

Domestic, Kilkenny Place

Injury accident, Frank Lane