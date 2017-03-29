Tour featuring Chino Valley’s Drew Ryniewicz to stop at PV Event Center

Two years ago, Alain Houze said to himself he wanted to do something new in his life and do it between his home country of France and the United States, a country he’s always loved. For more than a year, Houze said he has been working on the Voila Tour, an effort to bring a festival mixing French art, music, food and wine to Northern Arizona. Of the 23 people he’s bringing, 16 are musicians, including “The Voice” singer Fanny Melilli who will partner up with X-Factor singer and Chino Valley resident Drew Ryniewicz, he said.

The tour has had multiple stops in Sedona and Prescott already, but the main event is at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main Street, on Saturday April 1, Houze said, noting that not only has he brought musicians, but one chef, one sommelier (wine taster), two painters and an art craft maker who does glass beads.

“It’s like a whole festival of different arts in France,” he said, commenting that in France, food and wine are considered arts. “The whole point is not to come with the French arrogance. I want to come in terms of a cultural exchange, sharing aour culture. We are not so far in terms of culture.”

Other musicians include Gaelle Buswel, CadiJo, Belen & Jo and Chrs’n’Lo along with a special appearance by Daniel Hicks who will perform a duet on his Native American flute alongside one of the other musicians on the oboe, Houze said.

Tickets are $31 for general admission concert only, $81 for reserved concert seating including a four course gourmet French dinner and $13 for a VIP meet & greet. The wine is different from other wines that are available in this corner of America, Houze said.

“I didn’t want to come with a burgundy or a cabernet sauvignon or a chardonnay because you know that,” he said. “I wanted to come with a wine that Northern Arizona doesn’t know yet.”

The MC for the event is Marnie Uhl, who Houze said he met back in 1980, calling her a very old friend and like his American sister.

Before the project was imagined, Houze said he was posting a couple of videos of Frensh singers or wine on social media and when he was visiting the United States, some of his friends were telling him it’s good music or wine.

“If they say that, why don’t we bring it here to Arizona,” he said. “It’s like the project of my life.”

This tour is the first of its kind in the United States and if it succeeds, it’s designed to occur four to six times a year in different cities and made an annual event in the places it’s already been with different artists, a different chef and a different wine. Further, in 2019, the plan is to reverse the tour and bring musicians, artists and a wine maker from Arizona and do the exact same thing in the reversed way, Houze said.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com.