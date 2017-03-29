Town renews CableOne agreement

The license agreement the Town of Prescott Valley has with CableOne is going to expire in April, said Deputy Town Manager Ryan Judy at the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting on Thursday, March 23. Staff proposed renewing the agreement at the meeting with an additional 10-year agreement that is the same as the current one with two exceptions, Judy said.

“That’s the elimination of the public access channel that we contract with the Prescott Media Center or Prescott Community Access Channel, as it used to be known,” he said. “And also reducing the license fee from 5 percent to 4 percent.”

CableOne General Manager Dennis Edwards said he’s been in his position as general manager for about 16 years, which is also the same amount of time he’s been a resident of Prescott Valley. In pulling statistics, he found that about 80 people of the company’s staff and 50 percent of their families also live in Prescott Valley. CableOne is committed to the community of Prescott Valley, Edwards said.

Councilmember Marty Grossman asked if there were any large-scale improvements that CableOne had planned.

“I know you just started GigaONE, which increases the bandwidth a little bit,” he said. “I’m talking large scale where the service will be better, cheaper.”

There isn’t a guarantee of cheaper because of the costs associated with the cable service business, Edwards said. While he’s never seen costs go down in the 40 years he’s worked with CableOne, he said the last upgrade the company did over the last three years invested more than $12 million in the quad-city area.

That upgrade will take CableOne into the future and GigaONE allows every residential home in Yavapai County to subscribe to one gigabit service if they choose to, Edwards said.

“There are a lot of our competitors in a lot of our markets that offer one gigabit service, but in select areas we’ve been offering one gigabit plus service to businesses for the last two years via fiber interconnect,” he said. “I believe we have the process to offer the future now.”

The council voted unanimously to renew the agreement.