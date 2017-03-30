Wildfire in PV neighborhood sparked by downed electrical pole (Gallery)

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated from an earlier version.

A wildland fire on the north side of Manley Drive in Prescott Valley gave local residents a scare during a wind-whipped Thursday afternoon.

Crews from Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority responded quickly to gain control of the fire that reportedly began around 3:45 p.m. The blaze appeared to have been sparked by a downed electrical pole, one of four that were reported fallen, according to Fire Marshal Rick Chase.

“It was moving quickly, definitely a wind-driven fire,” Chase said, adding crews were able to extinguish the fire and were tending to hot spots around 6:30 p.m.

No property loss or injuries were reported.

Chase credited not only his crews, but officers from Prescott Valley Police in assisting with traffic control, and members of the Prescott National Forest and Arizona State Forestry groups, for helping put out the fire.

“We have a mutual relationship with those agencies,” Chase said. “We help each other out.”

The size of the fire was not determined at press time.