Community gets a feel for Tai Chi, Qigong

Back in Phoenix, Jerry Potts said he and his significant other went to three or four of Tai Chi and Qigong demonstrations. The two of them do Qigong at Unity Church of Prescott where they heard about an event scheduled at Bradshaw Mountain High School for World Tai Chi & Qigong Day on Saturday, April 29, he said.

“We wanted to see what they had here,” Potts said. “She was interested in doing the tai chi but more of the physical tai chi.”

Though Saturday was the 18th annual World Tai Chi & Qigong Day internationally, it was the second year the day was celebrated in Prescott Valley, said instructor Patti Daugherty.

The day had a decent showing of people who were growing understanding of Tai Chi and Qigong and getting a feel for it, Daugherty said, noting that it was resonating with people as there were some attendees who had come up to her afterwards and asking how they can do it.

Mary Topero was another attendee who said she lead a Qigong class at Island Fitness and wanted to come to the event to see if there were any new forms and connect with her old teacher.

“I love Qigong … it’s such a beautiful form of exercise,” she said. “It is really energizing.”

Dana Diller has been an instructor in Tai Chi for about three years and has been practicing for about six and said he enjoyed being a part of the day because it gives people a chance to see different forms. Some of which are more difficult than others, such as the ones that include standing on one leg, he said, commenting that the form he teaches doesn’t include any of that. It’s very user friendly, Diller said.

Diller said he got into Tai Chi because he was getting older and didn’t want to fall apart.

“If you quit moving, you will fall apart and any of these forms will keep people moving and will give huge benefits mentally and physically,” he said. “Some portions of all the movements are more difficult than others, but in general if you have a physical problem and can’t do a particular movement, the instructor will modify the form for you.”